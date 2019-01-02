Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions

The first of the year marks the start of a busy first few weeks at gyms all over the world, as thousands work on their New Year’s resolutions.

“To me, it means an influx in business,” said Robert Hatch, a trainer and owner of the Body Syndicate at World Gym Palm Desert.

Bruce Bahneman is one of many setting his New Year’s resolution to be healthier and more fit. “My wife and I are going to work out at the gym three times a week,” Bahneman explained.

Hatch said most people will eventually abandon their goals within a few weeks. However, the trick to staying fit all year long is about consistency. “If you just do it one day, you’re not going to be successful, except that one day,” he said, adding that it helps to start off slow.

According to Inc.com, a survey of 2,000 people showed the top 2019 New Year’s resolutions are the following:

Diet or eat healthier Exercise more Lose weight Save more and spend less Learn a new skill or hobby

Economist John-Paul Valdez said it is never too late to start saving money. “Generally speaking you want to tax yourself 10% of your income to set that aside,” he explained. Valdez suggested saving on little items, like eating out. “It’s really not a lot, and it makes such a qualitative difference in later years.”

Bahneman said no matter what your goal is, it is important to have someone hold you accountable. “I think two people working out together makes it a lot easier,” he said.