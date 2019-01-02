Netflix Warns Against Bird Box Challenge

To the “don’t-try-this-at-home” category, add the Bird Box Challenge.

Netflix issued a Twitter warning Wednesday urging people to avoid the online challenge inspired by the streaming service’s film “Bird Box,” which stars Sandra Bullock as a woman who tries to lead herself and her two children to safety from a mysterious entity that drives anyone who sets eyes on it to commit suicide. To avoid such a fate, Bullock and the children — named only Boy and Girl — travel blindfolded.

The film’s premise has sparked an internet challenge, with people filming themselves blindfolded trying to perform mundane tasks such as riding a scooter, climbing stairs or simply maneuvering around their homes. Although no serious injuries have been reported, some online videos show people running into walls, falling or otherwise failing in their efforts.

On its official Twitter page, Netflix warned, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love. Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

According to the New York Times, YouTube personality Morgan Adams posted a video of her “24 Hour Bird Box Challenge” showing her and a friend spending an entire day blindfolded, and it garnered more than 1.7 million views.