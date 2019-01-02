Palm Springs Police Seek Help Locating Missing ‘At-risk’ Person

PSPD seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person:

Helga Morgan 82 year old white female, 5’7″ 145 lbs. blond hair, blue eyes.

Last seen: 2600 block of Cherokee Dr Palm Springs in the morning hours of January 2nd, 2019. Subject is driving a white Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Possibly enroute to Vons Rimrock 1733 E Palm Canyon Dr. in Palm Springs. Subject has dementia and gets confused.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Helga Morgan please call 911 or contact PSPD at 760-327-1441.