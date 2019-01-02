‘Super Dave’ Actor Bob Einstein Dies in Indian Wells

Actor Bob Einstein, who had a recurring role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” but gained fame through his creation and portrayal of hapless daredevil Super Dave Osborne, died Wednesday at age 76.

The website Deadline.com reported that Einstein died in Indian Wells, where he resided. He recently had been diagnosed with cancer.

Einstein was the brother of actor/writer Albert Brooks.

“R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein,” Brooks wrote on his Twitter page. “A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.”

Born Stewart Robert Einstein in Los Angeles, he started out in the entertainment industry as a writer for “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” sharing an Emmy Award with the show’s writing team in 1969. He shared another Emmy in 1977 for his work on the variety series “Van Dyke and Company.”

His career took off with his creation and portrayal of Super Dave Osborne, a stuntman whose daredevil feats typically resulted in spectacular failure. Super Dave appeared in sketches on a variety of television shows, including his own series that spanned five seasons from 1987 to 1991 and a one- season animated series, with Einstein voicing Super Dave.

In recent years, Einstein was featured as recurring character Marty Funkhouser on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Larry Middleman in the third season of “Arrested Development.”

Einstein is survived by his wife Roberta, his daughter Erin, his son- in-law Andrew Dale, his grandchildren Ethan and Zoe, and his brothers Cliff Einstein and Brooks.