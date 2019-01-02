Two Men Sought for Cathedral City Armed Robbery

Two men robbed the occupants of a vehicle at gunpoint in Cathedral City early Wednesday and escaped on foot.

The armed holdup occurred at 3:18 a.m. near Bankside Drive and Tahquitz Road, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

The victims were sitting in the vehicle when the suspects, both of whom had their faces covered with dark bandannas, approached and demanded their belongings, Luna said. The suspects then ran off, while the victims drove away and contacted police.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 20s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9. One of them had a medium build and was wearing a black hooded sweater and dark-colored pants, and the other was wearing a black hooded sweater.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.