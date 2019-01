Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Worth $36M Sold at Murrieta Convenience Store

Somebody lucky is starting 2019 off with a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $36 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 21, 29, 39, 42, and 47 and the Mega number was 19.

A winning ticket with all six numbers was sold at an ARCO AM/PM at 39460 Murrieta Hot Spring Road in Murrieta.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be $7 million.