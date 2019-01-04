Disneyland Celebrates 2019 With SoCal Residents Ticket Deal

Hold onto your mouse ears: Disneyland is kicking off 2019 with a ticket deal for Southern California residents.

But it’s only for a limited time.

Starting Jan. 7, SoCal residents — who will have to provide proof that they live in the designated zip codes — can get multi-day tickets for the following prices:

3-day, 1-park per day ticket for $179

3-day Park Hopper ticket for $234

A one-day regular park-hopper ticket usually goes for $185 during peak days, and $147 on regular days. Weekends and high-volume days are considered “peak” days.

The ticket deal also includes one day where you get to experience a Magic Morning; early entry starting an hour before they open up the gates – sing it in your Elsa voice!

Imagine what you can get done before it gets really crowded.

SoCal residents can buy the three-day bundle from Jan. 7 through May 20, 2019.

But the really awesome perk is park-goers can use the tickets on a consecutive three-day visit or go on three different days within the travel period.

It’s important to note tickets expire on May 23, 2019.

April 14 through April 22, 2019 are considered block-out dates.

Guests can purchase tickets online or at the booths.

And when you go, don’t forget to check out Disneyland Park’s new The Tropical Hideaway, which may be found just steps away from the widely known, widely visited Dole Whip stand in front of the Tiki Room.

Here are the valid zip codes: