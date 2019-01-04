“Puppy Mills” No More

The Pet Rescue and Adoption Act is aimed at putting an end to puppy mills and kitten factories but that might also mean an end to some pet stores as we know them.

“There’s all these homeless dogs that need a home and I have two of them,” Crissy Bradley, a pet rescuer, said.

When she heard about the new law requiring California pet stores to only sell pets from shelters or non-profit rescue organizations, she was very pleased.

“We want people to when they’re looking for a new family member, to go to a shelter and not buy from a storefront that has puppy mill dogs, cats, rabbits, etcetera,” Tom Snyder, CEO of Animal Samaritans, said.

In turn, that could take a financial toll on certain pet stores, considering a lot of them get animals from those locations.

“Some get their inventory, their pets, from legitimate breeders but that’s going to cost them a lot more,” Snyder said.

Meanwhile, shelters are wide open for business. Snyder said Animal Samaritans has a system to provide healthy, happy pet options for anyone willing to adopt. Animals at Animal Samaritans can cost as little as $20.