Mammoth Mountain off to Super-Snowy Start to 2019

Wearing a new sweater that you got for the holidays on January’s back-at-it Monday? As in, the Monday that follows New Year’s Day? Many people will don some of the lovely looks that they opened over the last couple of weeks. You could also say that Mammoth Mountain is wearing something rather dazzling, something that it received over the holidays, but in the case of the Sierra ski resort, it’s four “FEET” of snow, snow that dumped on Saturday night, Jan. 5 into Sunday the 6th.

Usually, one wouldn’t need to write “FEET” in all caps, but a representative for the mountain play place did so, and with great reason: The Jan. 6 pics of the resort, and of Mammoth Lakes, too, tell the super-snowy story. Will you extend your holidays and head up to the slopes? Don’t forget the new sweater you got for Christmas, for Mammoth Mountain is also wearing its wintry best.

A snow-tastic snap taken on the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 6 reveals Mammoth Lakes under a prodigious amount of new snow.

Which one is your car? The vehicles of Mammoth all received the same considerable (and considerably cold) coating from Saturday night into Sunday.

How much snow snowed? A lot. Sixteen inches fell at the base and 24 inches at the summit, with more snowing falling into the late part of Sunday night and Monday morning.

Do keep in mind that white-out conditions are happening, so all motorists and anyone out and about are advised to use “extreme caution.”

A peek at the peak says that this snow is snow joke.

What’s ahead as the second week of January gets going? Wait for it: Substantially more snow is on the way per the forecast, arriving again around midweek, and then near the middle of next weekend, on Sunday the 13th.

All photos courtesy of Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain.