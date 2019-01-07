Person Trapped In Washing Machine Seriously Injured

A person became trapped in an industrial washing machine at a La Quinta resort and was seriously injured, fire officials said Sunday.

It happened at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday at the La Quinta Resort & Club in the 49000 block of Eisenhower Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the victim entangled in laundry and suffering serious injuries sustained while being stuck inside the machine during a wash cycle, the department said.

The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to a hospital.