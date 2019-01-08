Holey Scoops! Siblings Open Ice Cream Shop

It might be winter but ice cream is year-round. Luckily, there’s a new ice cream shop on the block called Holey Scoops and its owners have a lot of history. In fact, they’re related.

The simple, traditional shop owned by Becca and Aaron Brukman is located on Deep Canyon and Highway 111 near Albertson’s in Palm Desert.

“It’s really neat to have the opportunity to do it together,” Becca said. “We both have different but wonderful skills.”

The determined duo both hit a lull in their careers and figured they’d take a chance by pursuing a career in something they both love: ice cream. The two are originally from Long Beach but spent a lot of their childhood vacationing in Palm Desert, so the location was a must when looking at options.

“We love that community aspect where people come in and say my brother, my son, my kid told me to come here,” Aaron said. “Whereas in a big city, sometimes you get lost in it.”

In fact, they want to stick out. As the business expands, the Brukman’s want to hire local employees and do more outreach.

“We’re trying to do karaoke and open mic nights and fundraisers with the local schools around here since they’re so close,” Becca said.

Through it all, it’s not just root beer floats, cookie sandwiches or banana splits they promise. It’s a smile and a good attitude, Aaron said.

“You can do whatever you want to do,” Becca said. “I think to have this opportunity to show that people, especially young people like us, is really neat.”

In addition to Holey Scoops opening, Sugarloaf, the staple cafe and market up Highway 74, is in a soft opening right now which means it’s open on weekends for brunch.

Holey Scoops is open 12 to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday and will host its ribbon cutting on January 18 at 10 a.m. They have twelve ice cream flavors, gluten free and vegan options.