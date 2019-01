Palm Desert Basketball Star Alexis Legan Keeps Talent Local, Signs With College of the Desert

Palm Desert High School senior basketball standout Alexis Legan is continuing her education and basketball career locally at College of the Desert. Legan made it official today, inking her name with family and coaches by her side.

The 3-year varsity starter has already hit over 1,000 career points (1,044) and averages 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

Legan was named the 2018 Desert Valley League MVP.