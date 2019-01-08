Pizza Hut’s Beer Delivery Service is Coming to California This Summer

Batman and Robin.

Shampoo and conditioner.

Pizza and beer.

Some things were meant to be together. Now, in advance of the Super Bowl, Pizza Hut is making the classic “pizza and beer” pairing easier to come by.

The chain announced Monday that its beer delivery service is expanding to nearly 300 restaurants across Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and some locations across California and Arizona. The expansion is expected to be complete by mid-January, with Pizza Hut planning to roll the service out to 1,000 markets by summer 2019.

Pizza Hut’s beer delivery service was launched in December 2017. In a press release, the chain said the expansion is creating “a great level of excitement” ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Beer delivery is a game-changing lever that we’ll continue to pull in order to deliver oven-hot pizzas with ice-cold beer to customers watching and celebrating their favorite teams,”Chief Customer and Operations Officer Nicolas Burquier said in a statement.