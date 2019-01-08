Police searching for man caught on video licking family’s doorbell

A California family is upset at a creepy trespasser who took “gross” to a whole new level.

“Pretty creepy stuff,” said doorbell victim Dave Dungan.

“Comical in a sense, but we have to keep our eyes open make sure it’s nothing more than that,” neighbor Francisco Javier Estrada told KION.

Early Saturday morning police say Roberto Daniel Arroyo, spent about three hours licking and milling around this Salinas yard.

The homeowners were out of town at the time, but their kids were home.

They didn’t wake up to the noise.

But the family’s surveillance system notifies them when there’s movement out front.

“I thought boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go 5:00 in the morning, my son doesn’t get home till 6:00, so I started reviewing the videos well who the heck is that,” Sylvia Dungan said.

The Dungans just installed this new security system less than a month ago and police say it’s made their job easier

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear it didn’t take us long to identify the individual,” Miguel Cabrera with Salina Police said.

“This just kind of re-enforces how important it is to have security within your home,” Sylvia Dungan told KION.

Police are still looking for Arroyo, who could face petty theft and prowling, both misdemeanor charges.

But the homeowners did something: wipe off their doorbell.