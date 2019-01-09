Sheriff Bianco Commits to Change as He’s Sworn In

After more than a decade, there’s a new sheriff in Riverside County: Chad Bianco. He was sworn in as the fourteenth sheriff of the county on Tuesday on the steps of the Historic County Courthouse in Riverside. The well attended and cheerful ceremony was a family affair. His brother Judge Brett Bianco administered the oath, while his wife Denise Bianco held the Bible he placed his hand on, his brother, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Bianco pinned the sheriff’s badge on his shirt, his son Tyler and daughter Tori, pinned his starts on his lapel and Bianco through tears, proudly spoke about a phone call he received from his son in the military who couldn’t be there because he’s serving in the Middle East.
Bianco has looked forward to this day for a long time.