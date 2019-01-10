Community leaders react to California state budget proposal

Eric Nadurille calls the community to action as Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a press conference in Sacramento detailing his proposed budget for 2019-2020. Nadurille is the Coachella Valley organizer of California Partnership, which is a coalition of low income and minority groups.

“We are advocating for robust safety net for all California residents who are facing poverty,” Nadurille said.

Nadurille held a meeting outside of Indio City Hall with fellow local leaders to spread awareness about understanding the impact that the state’s budget can have at the local level.

“We need to add pressure to culturally competent services which means that people who look and reflect who we are diverse and speaking the language,” he said.

Newly appointed Newsom highlighted the importance in increasing funding for education with the hope of adding a second year of free tuition at community colleges.

“I’m in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation, but i’m also in the spirit of seeing things happen,” Newsom said.

The governor said he wanted to expand health care services to undocumented immigrants up to the age of 26. An effort that Luz Gallegos from Todec Legal Center applauds.

“We are very happy to hear that,” Gallegos said. “We are going to continue pushing and we are going to continue holding them accountable.”

Other priorities for Newsom include stretching the amount of time that new parents get as paid family leave.

“We’re way behind other nations, 6 weeks is not enough, 6 months is the goal,” Newsom said.

Affordable housing and temporary shelters are strategies Newsom plans to use help combat homelessness.

We need investments in social security, Calfresh, Calworks, childcare and a very important thing is housing. California needs housing solutions..

Leaders from organizations such as Todec legal center, Comité Latino, Street Light Project are asking the residents to get involved and to hold their politicians accountable.

“Our communities are often tired of promises so we need more action,” Gallegos said.

This budget proposal has yet to be approved by California state legislators.