DMV Receives Extension To comply With REAL IDs

The Department of Homeland Security has given the Department of Motor Vehicles a three-month extension in order to comply with changing requirements for so-called REAL California IDs.

According to the Department of Homeland Security website, the deadline for the state of California to comply with federal guidelines for REAL IDs is today. But that’s not actually the case since the website has not been updated due to the partial government shutdown. The website’s wrong information has caused some confusion. The confusion is not stopping drivers from getting their REAL IDs at the DMV.

“I went to the DMV and got my REAL ID, Driver’s license ID, the REAL one,” said Joyce McPeek of Indio.

Starting October 1, 2020, Californians will need a federal compliant REAL ID driver license or ID card to get on a domestic flights or enter secure federal buildings.

“I think anything for security, for protection. I think sometimes you have to do what you don’t want to do and it takes a little time but you know what if it makes you feel safer,” said Cheri Nello of Rancho Mirage.

Getting a REAL California ID is pretty easy. The first thing you have to do is go the DMV and fill out an application for a REAL ID. Once you fill out your application, you’ll get a confirmation number. Find a staff member with an iPad and they will give you another number. You’re going to have to sit and wait for a while but once your number is called, you can head over to the corresponding window and someone will start processing your application.

“Came here no problem, walked in, everybody was so pleasant, was greeted right away told what to do, no problems no waiting,” said Nello.

Before you go, make sure to bring your passport or your birth certificate. You’ll also need proof of social security. No copies, you need the real thing. You also need to bring proof that you are a California resident, like home utility bills, medical documents or your car registration.

“I was out of there in about 40 minutes from start to finish,” said McPeek.