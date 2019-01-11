Man stood watch outside hospital after he heard officer was shot

One man stood watch outside UC Davis Medical Center after Officer Natalie Corona, 22, was rushed to the hospital after being shot.

Corona was shot and killed Thursday night, and the suspected gunman was found dead in a home, police said.

Chris Snow, the man who stood watch, has lived in Davis for 50 years. He said he had to give back to the community he loves.

He stood for hours outside the hospital Thursday night, holding an American flag with a thin blue line to honor law enforcement.

Watch the video here for the full story: CLICK HERE