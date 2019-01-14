Woman Drinking Wine From Pringles Can, Roaming Lot Banned From Wichita Falls Walmart

A woman was banned from a Wichita Falls Walmart after she reportedly spent Friday morning riding an electric cart around the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

The Times Record News reports the woman had been roaming the parking lot for nearly three hours before employees called police for help.

The report said officers found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from the store.

Police say the woman wasn’t arrested and her name was not released.

Walmart did not immediately respond to NBC 5’s request for comment.