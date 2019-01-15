Goldenvoice Releases Details on Coachella, Stagecoach, Locals Only Sale

The annual locals-only sale began Tuesday for the upcoming Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, which allows Coachella Valley residents a second chance to get their hands on passes that sold out quickly for both events.

Desert residents can submit requests online for general admission and VIP passes for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, slated for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21, as well as the Stagecoach Music Festival, set for the weekend of April 26-28, according to festival promoter Goldenvoice.

Coachella festival general admission passes are $429, while VIP passes cost $999. Stagecoach general admission passes are $349, while Corral passes range from $899 to $1,399. Shuttle passes can also be purchased through the locals-only sale.

Once orders have been confirmed, customers must pick up tickets from the Resident Sale window at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and bring a proof of residency in the form of a California driver’s license or ID card.

Orders are limited to four tickets per person, and requests will be randomly selected and approved based on residency requirements, according to Goldenvoice.

Those seeking passes should visit https://marcatoapp.com/forms/goldenvoice/c1resident19/new for Coachella Weekend 1; https://marcatoapp.com/forms/goldenvoice/c2resident19/new for Coachella Weekend 2; and https://marcatoapp.com/forms/goldenvoice/scresident19/new for Stagecoach.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande are set to headline the 2019 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, while Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean have top billing for the Stagecoach Music Festival.