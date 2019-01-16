Coast Guard receives $15 million donation for unpaid service members as shutdown continues

As the partial government shutdown continues, service members of one the United States’ Armed Forces saw a lapse in their paychecks.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard have not been paid during the current government shutdown.

In a letter to the men and women of the Coast Guard, Adm. Karl L. Schultz revealed a $15 million donation had been made to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance program to help those service members who are missing paychecks.

Today you will not be receiving your regularly scheduled paycheck. To the best of my knowledge, this marks the first time in our Nation’s history that servicemembers in a U.S. Armed Force have not been paid during a lapse in appropriations. Read more: https://t.co/5tLzGhK2nt pic.twitter.com/J2o00zWm0k — Admiral Karl Schultz (@ComdtUSCG) January 15, 2019

It is not clear when the money, provided by United Services Automobile Association, will be distributed to the Coast Guard members in need. The American Red Cross will assist in the distribution of the funds, according to Schultz.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support across the country, particularly in local communities, for our men and women,” Schultz wrote. “It is a direct reflection of the American public’s sentiment towards their United States Coast Guard; they recognize the sacrifice that you and your family make in service to your country.”

The partial government shutdown was in its 25th day Tuesday, with an end seemingly not imminent.