Mickelson Shoots Record-Low Opening Round at Desert Classic

Opening round of the 2019 Desert Classic wrapped up Thursday. For those who came out and watched in the rain, it paid off, as they witness history. Southern California native and local favorite Phil Mickelson had a day shooting 12 under, 60, for his lowest opening round of his career.

On top of that, Phil ties the tournament record for lowest opening score with Pat Perez in 2006.

Phil admitted after his round, he didn’t think today was going to be a day he goes low, “I came in with very low expectations, I didn’t really have a lot of time to prepare. The good thing was I made a couple bad swings and I got away with them. This golf course, there’s out of bounds, close by, it’s easy to make big mistakes and I was able to get away with one or two poor swings. I putted phenomenal. I love starting the year here because we have great courses, facilities, weather, even though today is an anomaly, the next three days are going to be pristine, I think Sammy Hagar is playing tomorrow night that will be cool and it’s a great place to start the tour.”

As Phil mentioned, what a way to open play!