Police department looking for volunteers to get drunk

A police department in Pennsylvania is looking for people who will voluntarily get drunk in front of officers.

According to a Facebook post by the Kutztown Borough Police Department, three volunteers are needed to help train officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops.

The booze will even be provided by the police department.

There are of course some requirements of the volunteers.

You must be between the ages of 25 and 40 with no history of drug or alcohol abuse. You have to have a clean criminal history. You also need to be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation, and sign a waiver releasing the police department of any liability.

And lastly, you need to have a sober, responsible friend or family member take care of you after the session.

Anyone interested can contact the Kutztown Borough Police Department.