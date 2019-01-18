Trooper helps save motorcyclist after he’s severely injured in hit-and-run, suspect apologizes

A hit-and-run driver that left a crash scene but later returned, was in court Thursday.

Jah-vez Hill-Holmes went before a judge in a Pinellas County courtroom.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 40th Street N.

Hill-Holmes’ father, James Williams, showed up to court.

He told the judge his son was sorry.

Williams brought Hill-Holmes back to the scene last night, where he was arrested.

“He didn’t mean to do it. It was an accident first of all. He was scared when first happened,” said Williams. “He started talking to me and me what to do and come back and that’s what he wanted to do.”

Police said he cut across several lanes, causing motorcyclist Brandon Niles to crash.

“The galant was a head of the motorcycle, however he got a head of the motorcycle on the right of him, turned across all lanes of traffic, when he did that, the motorcycle struck the rear, or the rear struck the motorcycle as the subject was trying to get into the Applebee’s parking lot,” said Lt. Adam Geissenberger with the Pinellas Park Police Department.

A Florida Highway patrolman witnessed the crash and immediately rendered aid.

Officials said the tourniquet the trooper used saved Niles’ life.

Both of the victim’s legs had to be amputated.

“He was worried about the victim. He didn’t know the severity of the incident. We want the family to know that we’re very remorseful and sorry,” Williams said,

Niles remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Hill-Holmes was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving Serious Bodily Injury, DWLSR causing Serious Bodily Injury and felony VOP on a charge of Uttering Forged Instruments.