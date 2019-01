PGA Tour Rookie Adam Long Wins Desert Classic

Adam Long captured his first-ever PGA Tour title Sunday at the 60th Annual Desert Classic Presented By Workday.

This is Long’s first season on the PGA Tour and had only made one tournament cut once before.

The 31-year-old edged out Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin on the 18th hole in a three-way tie at -25. Long birdied to win 63-71-63-65; 26-under-par 262.