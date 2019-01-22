Fashion Show Funds to Benefit Disabled Locals

It is not the average fashion show, but for fashion lovers in the desert, the annual Angel View Fashion Show and Luncheon is a one of kind event.

For many locals, Angel View is a retail store where they may donate unwanted clothes, but the non-profit organization does so much more in the philanthropic world.

The executive director, Patti Park said the majority amount for each sale at the show or stores benefits locals with disabilities.

Park said, “Kind of a fun way to help a worthy cause, you know 92 cents of every dollar Angel View raises goes directly to our programs.”

The funds from Angel View help fund medical treatments for local adults and children with developmental disabilities.

Park said, “Three of our clients that we serve will be modeling in our fashion show this year, which is nice too because people have an opportunity to see the folks that we serve.”

Angel View has its dedicated clientele who help the organization meet its goals, Elvira and Maria Sanches are a mother and daughter dup who shop at the store daily.

Elvira said, “It’s less and it’s good clothes, good furniture, and shoes… everything.”

Through the toy donations dropped at Angel View, Maria and Elvira are able to afford to help the children in their hometown on the other side of the border.

Maria said, “We collected about 500 of these toys from Angel View, it’s for the children who are back in Mexico who don’t have much.”

Whether you shop or donate to an Angel View store, the proceeds stay within the Coachella Valley community.

Park said, “Our mission is to help people be as independent as possible and with the support that we get from the community were able to do that.”

The doors to the fashion show open at 10 AM on Thursday, the event will take place at the Ironwood Country Club.