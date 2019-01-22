Funds Raised For Family Of Palm Springs Shooting Victim

The family of a man shot and killed in Palm Springs this weekend is raising money Tuesday for funeral expenses, while his killer remains at large.

Noah Davison, 21, reported by Palm Springs police as a resident of Desert Hot Springs and Arizona, was shot at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot outside Zelda’s Nightclub, at 611 South Palm Canyon Drive.

Davison and an unidentified 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs boy were shot. Davison was pronounced dead later that night at Desert Regional Medical Center, while the boy remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Responding officers found a large crowd of people in the parking lot, who told law enforcement that the two were shot there.

No suspect information was available Tuesday, and investigators say it’s unknown whether the suspect or suspects knew Davison and the boy, or what led to the shooting.

His wife, Cynthia Cabrera, wrote on a GoFundMe page created Sunday “Today I lost my husband Noah he was shot & unfairly killed Im starting this go fund me to raise money to be able to give my husband a proper funeral anything helps at the moment…”

To contribute to the family, visit http://www.gofundme.com/funeral-services- for-my-husband- noah?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m&fbcli d=IwAR1A5PtjOmTF9gcSKUtok_fg3CqgqUX_bo_ueQJvLYVPJhNXg5T0JOmaHmA.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact Palm Springs Police at (760) 323-8115.