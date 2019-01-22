Man Shot By Deputy Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault

Charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer were filed Tuesday against a man who was shot by a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in La Quinta last week.

Christopher Curci of La Quinta, 23, was shot by a deputy last Wednesday at a home in the 77300 block of Avenida Montezuma, according to sheriff’s deputies. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Chris Willison, who did not disclose where Curci was struck, nor how many times he was shot.

According to court documents, Curci is accused of trying to kill two unidentified men with a rock, then assaulting two sheriff’s deputies, also with a rock. He also faces two counts of burglary and a count of making criminal threats, for allegedly threatening a third unidentified man.

A connection, if any, between Curci and the victims was not disclosed by investigators.

Curci, who’s being held on $1 million bail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.