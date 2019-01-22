NASA Engineer With Key Roles on Mars Rover Missions Speaks in Palm Desert

NASA engineer Kobie Boykins, who has been integral to recent Mars rover missions, including serving as supervisor for the mobility and remote sensing teams on Curiosity, will speak about his work in Palm Desert Monday.

Boykins, a senior mechanical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will speak at the McCallum Theatre Monday evening as part of the National Geographic Live series.

Boykins will share his stories of working on Curiosity, as well as designing the solar array systems on the rovers Spirit and Opportunity. The NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal winner has also spent a significant amount of time working on fostering interest in the Mars Exploration Project as part of the “Marsapalooza” public education effort.

Boykins is slated to start his presentation at 7 p.m. Tickets remain available for $35 at http://www.mccallumtheatre.com.