California Among Worst States to Drive in: Report

This probably won’t come as much of a surprise to motorists who take to the roads in the Golden State.

California checks in near the bottom — 47 out of 50 to be exact — on WalletHub’s 2019 “Best & Worst States to Drive in” list.

Those behind the report weighed 30 factors related to commuting on the roads, including time spent in traffic, average gas prices and road quality, when crafting the nationwide rankings list.

Oregon led the way as the best state to drive in, followed by Illinois and Indiana, respectively. On the other end of the spectrum behind California, Washington settled for 48th position in the rankings, followed by Alaska in 49th place and Hawaii in dead last.

Compared to those in other states, California motorists face the worst or some of the worst rush-hour traffic congestion, car theft rates and gas prices, according to the report.

On the bright side — literally — the Golden State is home to the fewest days with precipitation, the report mentioned. California also sits in a tie with two other states for having the most car repair shops per capita, and it also sits alone at the top when it comes to having the most car washes per capita.