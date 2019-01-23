5 Shot Dead in Fla. Bank, Suspect in Custody

At least five people were killed in a shooting during an armed robbery and hostage situation at a bank in Sebring, Florida on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened at a SunTrust bank on US-27 in Highlands County in Central Florida. Footage showed a large police and SWAT presence outside the bank.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said a suspect contacted police to say he had fired shots inside the bank around 12:30 p.m. Police responded and after negotiations to get the suspect out of the bank were unsuccessful, a SWAT team entered the bank.

The suspect eventually surrendered to the SWAT team. Hoglund identified him as 21-year-old Zephen Xaver.

“We have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank,” Hoglund said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Police haven’t released the identities of the victims.

“Obviously this is an individual that needs to face very swift and exacting justice,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

SunTrust CEO Bill Rogers issued a statement saying he was “deeply saddened” by the shooting.

“We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved. Our entire team mourns this terrible loss,” Rogers’ statement read.

No other information was immediately known.