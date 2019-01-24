Cathedral City Swears in Mayor, Still Needs Fifth Council Member

The Cathedral City Government is going through some changes, a new mayor was sworn-in after the previous mayor passed away, and now the council will have to decide how to fill a vacant city council seat.

The Mayor Pro Tem, Mark Carnevale is now officially the Mayor of Cathedral City. His swearing-in proceeded a memorial for Mayor Greg Pettis who passed away unexpectedly in January.

“It’s bittersweet,” Carnevale said. “But sitting on the right side of Greg Pettis for the past four years and then right next to the Mayor of Cathedral City, Mayor Stan Henry, and terrific staff and council, I am ready to represent the privilege to represent the Mayor of Cathedral City.”

As the new mayor, he said he will carry-out ongoing projects such as continuing with plans for the construction of a bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive, and other projects.

Carnevale said, “Then we have five miles of sidewalk coming on Date Palm, it is going to make it much safer for students of Cathedral City high to attend school, so there’s a lot going on right now.”

With Carnevale as mayor, Councilmember John Aguilar was named the Mayor Pro tem, which leaves a vacant seat on the city council.

The council will discuss plans to fulfill the seat during an agenda item on the February 13 city council meeting.

Carnevale said, “Now it could be through election or by appointment, we will be discussing that, and I am encouraging everybody in the valley to come and let us know their thoughts.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Carnevale said his city government will continue to focus on its residents.

He said, “We’re going to stay focused on arts and entertainment our public safety our fiscal responsibilities we will stay focused on that and move forward.”

A public celebration of life for Mayor Greg Pettis will take place Friday, February 1 at the Big League Dreams Sports Park, the ceremony will begin at 10 in the morning with friends, colleagues and members of the community invited.