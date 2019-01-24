Hesperia Janitor Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old and Other Victims

A janitor at a Hesperia Elementary School arrested on suspicion of molesting a 6-year-old boy was also accused of molesting more victims, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.
Pedro Martinez, 45, of Hesperia worked as a janitor at Maple Elementary School since 2005, officials said.
Deputies at the station received a tip Tuesday accusing Martinez of molesting the boy at the school.
Amid the investigation, more victims were discovered who confirmed the 6-year-old boy’s story.
Martinez was arrested on suspicion of a lewd act with a child, oral copulation, kidnapping and sodomy, officials said.
He was booked on $1,000,000 bail.
Detectives believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 909-387-3615. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78-27463.