Hesperia Janitor Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old and Other Victims

A janitor at a Hesperia Elementary School arrested on suspicion of molesting a 6-year-old boy was also accused of molesting more victims, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Pedro Martinez, 45, of Hesperia worked as a janitor at Maple Elementary School since 2005, officials said.

Deputies at the station received a tip Tuesday accusing Martinez of molesting the boy at the school.

Amid the investigation, more victims were discovered who confirmed the 6-year-old boy’s story.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of a lewd act with a child, oral copulation, kidnapping and sodomy, officials said.

He was booked on $1,000,000 bail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 909-387-3615. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78-27463.