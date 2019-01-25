Abandoned Dog Named Twiggy Who Was Once Close to Death Finds a Home

An abandoned dog, who was close to death at an emaciated 19 pounds for a collie-pit-bull mix, made a miraculous recovery, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said.

Last year in November, the dog who would later be named Twiggy, discovered abandoned in a Riverside apartment was found in terrible condition. The starving 19-pound dog was thought to be dead at first.

Twiggy was rushed to an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley for examination. Registered Veterinary Technician Gricel Llamos fed and hydrated Twiggy with special care.

“It was so weak,” Lamas said. “He couldn’t lift his head up.”

Twiggy’s bones were easily visible and the likeliness of surviving was low. Veterinary Dr. Sara Strongin said that his malnourishment likely caused the pneumonia that came soon after his he was found and taken in.

Officer Cecelia Morris, who took the first steps to save Twiggy, watched him leave to his new home with his adopter Michelle Hill of Norco. It was a bittersweet experience.

“He was in some touch-and-go situations and we didn’t think he would make it,” Morris said. “I’m super excited he looks so good and that he found a home.”

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call Riverside County Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.