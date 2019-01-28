Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run That Killed 21-Year-Old College Student in Redondo Beach

An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of a 21-year-old college student at a Redondo Beach intersection.

Leila Gonzalez, 21, of Bell, was arrested early Monday afternoon and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run in connection with the death of Angelina Calderon Pinedo, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Pinedo, of Rosemead, was a student at San Francisco State University, according to her family.

The crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Aviation Boulevard at the intersection of Grant Avenue, according to Lt. Shawn Freeman of the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Pinedo was crossing from the west sidewalk on Aviation at Grant when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Aviation Boulevard. Instead of stopping, the motorist continued driving south on Aviation, Freeman said.