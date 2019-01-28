Multiple Police Officers Struck in Houston Shooting

Five Houston police officers were shot early Monday evening, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

The city’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, added the “suspect is down” at 5:12 p.m. in another tweet.

The shooting happened in southwest Houston in the 7800 block of Harding Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Video from Houston NBC affiliate KPRC’s helicopter showed that the scene appeared to be in a neighborhood.

The five officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital.

Turner and Houston police chief Art Acevedo both asked for prayers for the officers in separate tweets.

Follow the Houston Police Department’s tweets for immediate updates.