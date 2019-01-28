Peaches, nectarines sold at Walmart recalled over possible listeria contamination

Some nectarines and peaches sold in stores in nearly 20 states are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The FDA says the fruit recalled by Jac. Vandenberg, of Yonkers, New York, could be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes. A total of 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums are affected by this recall, FDA officials said.

The affected peaches, nectarines and plums were sold in certain stores across 18 states: Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia.

The fruit was sold at certain ALDI, Costco and Walmart locations, among others.

The peaches and nectarines were sold as bulk produce with sticker numbers 4044, 3035 and 4378, showing the country of origin as Chile.

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

“The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the packing house which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria,” officials wrote. “The company has ceased the distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.”

Customers who purchased the recalled produce can return it to the store for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness,nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Children, frail or elderly individuals are particularly susceptible.

FDA officials said no illnesses have been reported in connection with this contamination.