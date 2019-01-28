Roger Stone denies any intention of cutting a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller

Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser to President Trump who was arrested on accusations of lying to Congress, said he has “no intention” of cutting a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. He also expressed his frustration about unfair coverage of his arrest. “To storm my house with a greater force than was used to take down bin Laden or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar, to terrorize my wife and my dogs, is unconscionable,” he said.
