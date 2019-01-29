Apple warns of FaceTime bug that lets users listen in on unanswered calls

If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, you probably need to disable it for a few days.
That’s the word from Apple after the discovery of a bug that lets users listen in on people they’re calling without them picking-up.
The user can even see through the front-facing camera of the person they’re calling.
The bug was flagged by 9to5mac on Monday.
It was then recreated and verified by people all over social media.
Apple said it has a fix for the problem and will release it in a software update later in the week.
Until then, Apple says the safest bet is to just disable FaceTime on your Apple devices until the update is available.