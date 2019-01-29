Justin Rose Believes Desert Classic Was A Valuable Experience

Current World No. 1 Justin Rose is one round away from being crowned the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open Champion.

Rose started his 2019 season in La Quinta at the Desert Classic for the first time in nine years and says it was a valuable experience to dust the rust off.

“Playing last week I got a really good read on my game,” Rose explained. “Actually I saw positives with every aspect of my game. My chipping, putting, iron play, driving the ball. I just didn’t put it all together and I had rust mentally more than anything so it really encouraged me to focus on my mental process this week. I really got into my shot a little more and obviously that seems to be paying off so it was a really valuable first out of the season and so far I’ve adapted really well to it.”