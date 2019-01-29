Justin Rose Wins 2019 Farmers Insurance Open One Stroke Off Tournament Record

Amy Zimmer Connect

In his second tournament of the 2019 season, current World No. 1 Justin Rose captured the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open title.

Rose finished with a 2 stroke lead shooting 21-under-par 267, 1-stroke off the tournament record.

In winning his 10th PGA TOUR title, Rose earned a winner’s prize of $1,278,000 (from a $7.1 million purse) and 500 FedExCup points, vaulting him to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings. Rose never relinquished the tournament lead after tying the Farmers Insurance Open 36-hole record after Friday’s second round (15-under 129). He also tied the event’s 54-hole record after Saturday’s third round (18-under 198). Rose and runner-up Adam Scott, who made his Farmers Insurance Open debut in 2019, became the sixth and seventh golfers, respectively, to surpass $50 million in PGA TOUR career earnings on Sunday.

  • Christian Deleon / Farmers Insurance Open