Woman Says Crowd Laughed, Cheered When Man Punched Her and Friend in $6 Hotdog Dispute

One of two young women seen in a video being punched by a man as onlookers watched late Friday night in downtown Los Angeles says she was astounded that nobody did anything to help.

The woman, whom NBC4 is not naming to protect her identity, was out with her friend when they stopped for street hot dogs. She said they noticed a man being rude to a hot dog vendor over the $6 cost.

She said another vendor offered the man a free hot dog, but when he did not stop, the woman and her friend spoke up.

“Me and my friend said something like, ‘Just leave.'”

The woman said he punched both of them at least once before additional blows were recorded by a bystander’s cellphone camera.

Video shows the man striking the two women who struggled to get back up and try to strike back, only to be knocked down again before he bolted into traffic on Spring Street St. and disappeared heading toward Sixth St. The block where it happened is home to several popular taverns and a disco that draw crowds on weekend nights.

The woman–a nursing student who also works as a therapist for children on the autism spectrum–suffered a bruise to her jaw. Her friend was also injured. Another friend drove them to a downtown hospital where they were treated and released. Los Angeles Police took a report later Saturday.

The video was posted on the Facebook Page DTLA Town Square and quickly garnered hundreds of comments. The online conversation veered from denouncing the man’s violence to questioning the women for trying to fight back against a man who appeared to outweigh both of them put together. Midday Monday the posting was pulled, though the video had already been widely shared.

Even more so than the man who struck them, the woman says she was troubled by the behavior of the bystanders, who could be heard on the video–laughing and yelling as if it were a show, is how she characterized it–but no one trying to stop the burly man’s punches, or following him when he ran off, or even checking on the condition of the young women on the sidewalk.

“It upsets me nobody did anything,” she said.

The man was distinctively groomed with a beard and semi-mohawk hair cut. Police were attempting to identify him.