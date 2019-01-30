Buzzer Beater and Double OT Makes For Blockbuster High School Basketball Night

League titles were on the line tonight for high school basketball teams across the valley.

Indio boys’ basketball continue their undefeated streak in league play (13-0) defeating Banning 78-52. For the first time in program history, the Rajahs are Desert Valley League (DVL) champions.

On the girls side in DVL play, Cathedral City took down Twentynine Palms in overtime with a buzzer beater 3-pointer by senior Nina Wallace. The 66-63 victory clinched the Lions second straight league title.

As for the Desert Empire League, titles are still on the line for both the boys and girls with only one regular season game left on Thursday.

DEL GIRLS FINAL SCORES:

Palm Desert 36, La Quinta 40

Rancho Mirage 49, Xavier Prep 73

Shadow Hills 29, Palm Springs 52

DEL BOYS FINAL SCORES:

Palm Springs 72, Shadow Hills 81

La Quinta 34, Palm Desert 65

Rancho Mirage 62, Xavier Prep 78