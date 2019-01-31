First Female East LA College Football Player Set to Star in Historic Super Bowl Ad

The first female East Los Angeles College football player will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial, making history as the first female football player to feature in a Super Bowl advertisement.

Toni Harris will feature as the star of a Toyota commercial that is scheduled to air before Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Atlanta.

Harris played for the East LA College Huskies and shocked teammates wondering what a woman was doing in the male-dominated world of college football.

What she was doing, says coach Bobby Godinez, was blazing a trail for female athletes everywhere by training hard, playing harder and never taking “no” for an answer.

“I made it tough for her,” Godinez say. “And she was resilient.”

That “resilient” young woman is about to increase her athletic profile in a pretty major way, on Super Bowl Sunday.

She’s appearing in a Super Bowl commercial for the Toyota Rav-4, a gig she took while entertaining offers for full-ride football scholarships at several universities.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Harris says about landing the spot.

But Harris has even bigger plans than her historic commercial and her upcoming college career. She also wants to become the first female player ever in the NFL.

“There’s two sides to me,” she says. “I’m a football player, and I’m a woman.”

“Toni is gonna be successful, regardless, because of who she is,” Godinez says. “And that is a fact because nobody’s going to question your gender, if you can play and you can win.”