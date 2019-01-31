Gov. DeSantis wants to end Common Core with executive order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to sign an executive order that would abolish the Common Core education standards used in the state’s education system.

“We stuck with Common Core then we re-branded it … it’s all the same. It all needs to be looked at, it all needs to be scrutinized,” DeSantis said in an announcement at Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Thursday, NBC-2 reports.

Common Core is a set of uniform academic standards detailing what K-12 students should know in math and English language arts.

The Florida Department of Education made a handful of changes to the standards in 2014 and renamed them the Florida Standards.

DeSantis said he will seek ideas from teachers and parents in order to implement new standards. He’s asked Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran to spend a year crafting new state curriculum standards to present to the Legislature for the 2020 session.