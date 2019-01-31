Thousand Palms Marijuana Dispensary Raided

A marijuana dispensary was raided in Thousand Palms Thursday.

“Our countywide Cannabis Regulation Task Force served a search warrant at an illegal dispensary,” said John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities did not immediately say whether any arrests were made or how much cannabis was seized at the dispensary at 72911 Ramon Road.

The Cannabis Regulation Task Force served its first warrant on Aug. 23 in Jurupa Valley.

According to the county, the purpose of the task force “is to protect properly licensed legal cannabis businesses and enforce regulatory requirements which protect the environment and consumers.”