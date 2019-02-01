Former Mascot Reminisces On Golden Era LA Rams

The Los Angeles rams will face the New England Patriots on Sunday for Super Bowl 53 and it just so happens a former Los Angeles Rams mascot lives right here in the Coachella Valley.

When you think of a mascot, you probably picture someone in a funny costume running up and down the field. But in the 1950’s things were different for the Los Angeles Rams. While she maybe in her 90’s, Sunny Schick remembers those days very well.

These days Schick spends her days baking or playing bridge at the clubhouse in Sun City Palm Springs. But in the 1950’s she was a showgirl for MGM and eventually became one of two mascots for the Los Angeles Rams.

“It was fun, well my outfit was fun I was dressed in Leotards. We were kind of wild in those days and the boys were kind of wild at night too. So it was fun,” Schick said.

Schick would attend practice with the team and built a bond with several players.

“Van Broklin who was the quarterback at the time, was extremely good looking. So was Les Richter. Daddy Lipscomb was a big guy. He was African-American, had the biggest hands and the biggest feet you ever saw. That was when they were good. They’re still good and hopefully they will be very good on Sunday,” Schick said.

Her favorite may have been Les Richter who lived in Riverside until his death in 2010.

“He was a very vicious player. He used to tape his wrists so he could hit opponents,”said Schick. “I thought he was pretty cute. And he thought I was pretty cute.”

Her love of football continues to this day.

“It’s full of excitement. And play to play, it’s different. And of course the referees, I yell at them alll time,” she said.

This weekend Schick will be rooting for her beloved Rams. But she knows football and says beating the New England Patriots is going to be a tall order.

“Slim and none. As I say, I can be hopeful, but not against Tom Brady,” Schick said.

She will watch the game with her family in La Quinta.