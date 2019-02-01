Mattel and National Geographic Partner to Create Unique Line of Barbie Dolls

Mattel is partnering with National Geographic to create a line of Barbie dolls highlighting occupations centered around exploration, science, conservation and research in which women are underrepresented, the El Segundo-based toymaker announced Thursday.

“Barbie allows girls to try on new roles through storytelling by showing them they can be anything and, through our partnership with National Geographic, girls can now imagine themselves as an astrophysicist, polar marine biologist and more,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of the Barbie brand.

Mattel entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with National Geographic for the product line, which also also feature Barbies with occupations such as wildlife conservationist, wildlife photojournalist and entomologist. The dolls and playsets will come “with relevant accessories authenticated by an advisory council” made up of female National Geographic Explorers, as well as National Geographic magazine’s editor-in-chief, Susan Goldberg, according to Mattel.

“Helping people understand the world is, and always has been, the core purpose of National Geographic,” Goldberg said. “Through our partnership with Barbie, we are excited to reach kids in a new way, using the power of play to inspire our next generation of explorers, scientists and photographers.”

The product line will be available at retailers nationwide starting in the fall and will be priced between $14.99 and $29.99.