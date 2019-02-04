Man accused of shooting Ohio deputies facing death penalty

A man accused of luring authorities with threats of killing himself and then fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy and wounding another deputy who tried to help him during a 12-hour standoff in Ohio had his bond set at $10 million Monday.

A shackled Wade Edward Winn, who appeared to have injuries on his face, was in Clermont County Municipal Court for his initial hearing on charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the weekend shooting in Pierce Township, roughly 20 miles east of Cincinnati.

Authorities say Detective Bill Brewer died from his wounds. The other deputy, Nick DeRose, was shot in the ankle. He was in court for Monday’s hearing along with several other members of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that Winn had faked killing himself and the two deputies were shot through a wall when they tried to enter the apartment to assist him. Prosecutors also said that they will seek the death penalty.

“Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal,” Sheriff Steve Leahy said in a press release Sunday. “This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.”

Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Winn’s attorney, Jay Clark. Messages seeking additional comment also were left for county prosecutors.

Authorities have said that officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments following a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence. The caller then said that he was armed and eventually told the dispatcher he was suicidal, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

David O’Neil, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, has confirmed that the caller was determined to be Winn.

Police agencies came under a “barrage” of gunfire from Winn before he was taken into custody early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.