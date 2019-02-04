So Mammoth Is Under So. Much. Snow Right Now

Remember that year where you could still ski at Mammoth Mountain in early August? You don’t need to scratch your noggin or think too hard about it: It was pretty recent, as in 2017. Now, yes, August 2019 is still quite a ways off, but one gets the feeling that the summertime slope action at the famous Sierra destination may push well beyond Memorial Day, if this current storm is any indication.

For a representative for the ski resort predicts that the popular mountain spot may see some nine feet of snow by Tuesday night, Feb. 5, thanks to the 4 to 6.75 already on the ground and the expected 2.5 feet still to come. Yep: That means a total of over nine feet. Whoa.

As for how fab these flakes are, overall? “Colder temperatures throughout this storm system have resulted in excellent snow quality,” is the good and glacial word. Take a look now at the snowy snaps taken on the morning of Monday, Feb. 4…

Where cars once sat snow drifts now stand, as of the morning of Feb. 4, 2019.

“Full-on blizzard conditions” are impacting normal operations at the resort. The Main Lodge is closed as of Monday morning, Feb. 4. This snapshot provides a look at what’s happening in nearby Mammoth Lakes. (What’s happening: It’s super-duper snowy.)

A date written in a drift: 2-4-19.

Sizable snow rectangles suggest that vehicles are somewhere underneath.

The sign for the Westin seems to be slowly disappearing.

As does a road-close sign leading drivers to various destinations. (Nope, Devils Postpile National Monument is definitely not open, no way, no how.)

Crews are working on the roads, but note that Highway 395 is “CLOSED from one mile north of Jct. 203 (the trees) to South Jct. 158 (June Lake) – Due to Heavy Snow and Low Visibility,” says Cal Trans. Just check the weather report and Cal Trans before venturing for the mountains during and after the storm. And, of course, always.